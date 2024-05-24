Huskies summer camp applications open at NIU in DeKalb

Northern Illinois University STEAM is accepting applications for its second Huskies BELONG program. Pictured are 2023 summer camp participants. (Photo provided by Northern Illinois University )

DeKALB – Northern Illinois University STEAM program is accepting applications for its second Huskies Belong summer camp program, meant to help high school seniors with disabilities prepare for college.

The program includes a weeklong residential camp at NIU from July 14 through July 19, according to a news release. Participants can learn about science, technology, engineering, arts and math majors and career opportunities. The camp also features social and leisure activities, hands-on STEAM-related activities and role-playing scenarios. NIU STEAM will provide a STEAM experts team, camp counselors, volunteers, an on-call nurse and personal care attendants.

The staff will remain in touch with students to help them identify colleges and navigate the financial aid, admissions and university support services processes. Attendees also will be invited to participate in NIU STEM Fest.

The application deadline is May 31. To apply, visit go.niu.edu/huskiesbelong.

The Huskies BELONG program is supported by an Illinois Community College Board grant.

For information, visit go.niu.edu/huskiesbelong.

Huskie BELONG students participate in hands-on STEAM activities during last year's program. (Photo provided by Northern Illinois University )