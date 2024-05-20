Sycamore to open bids for 2024 road work

Welcome to Sycamore, Illinois sign on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

SYCAMORE – Bids for the 2024 Motor Fuel Tax project will be opened and read during Sycamore City Council on Monday, according to city documents on the scheduled meeting.

City engineer Mark Bushnell told city manager Michael Hall, in a May 14 letter, the project will include roadway work on Mediterranean Drive, Brickville Road, Perry Court, Meadow Lane, Freed Road and Page Street.

“These streets were selected after the preparation of a five-year street improvement program. In addition to the pavement work, the project scope also includes spot replacement of cub and gutter, sidewalk and storm sewer improvements,” Bushnell wrote.

As of May 14, Sycamore officials had distributed 21 sets of plans to 10 bidding contractors for the roadway and spot improvements, according to city documents. City officials will provide bid results to City Council, as well as staff recommendations for the project after a comprehensive review of all bids.

The work is anticipated to begin either late June or early July, with a tentative completion date scheduled Sept. 30, according to city documents.

“Work will be primarily funded through motor fuel tax funds with the balance paid through local funds,” Bushnell wrote.