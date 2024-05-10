Paper mosaic artwork workshop coming to DeKalb

DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a workshop Saturday for patrons to learn how to make paper mosaic artwork.

The free workshop for adults and teens will be at 2:30 p.m. in the library’s lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

Participants can learn about cut-paper mosaic and torn-paper layered mosaic techniques. Materials will be provided. Because of limited supplies, the workshop is offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

For information, email jenniferk@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3401.