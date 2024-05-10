May 10, 2024
Paper mosaic artwork workshop coming to DeKalb

By Shaw Local News Network
DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL

DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a workshop Saturday for patrons to learn how to make paper mosaic artwork.

The free workshop for adults and teens will be at 2:30 p.m. in the library’s lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

Participants can learn about cut-paper mosaic and torn-paper layered mosaic techniques. Materials will be provided. Because of limited supplies, the workshop is offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

For information, email jenniferk@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3401.

