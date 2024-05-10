Jacob Barraza wins DVC 1,600: Thursday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Boys track and field

DuPage Valley Conference meet: At Neuqua Valley, Jacob Barraza won the 1,600 meters for DeKalb.

The DeKalb junior finished in 4:18.9 to win the conference crown. Rasheed Greer (15.38) and Adam Allen (15.39) finished second and third for the Barbs in the 110 hurdles.

The Barbs were fifth with 54 points.

Prep softball

Earlville 20, Hiawatha 5: At Kirkland, the Hawks dropped the Little 10 game.

Prep baseball

Hiawatha 12, South Beloit 7: At Kirkland, the Hawks won the nonconference game.