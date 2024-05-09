Reagan Gibson, Isabella Turner state qualifiers for Indian Creek: Wednesday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Girls track and field

Class 1A Bureau Valley Sectional: Indian Creek’s Reagan Gibson won the pole vault, and Isabella Turner was second in the triple jump to qualify for the state tournament.

Turner cleared 10.34 meters in the triple jump, a personal record. Gibson went a season-best 3.73 meters in the pole vault.

“I was really happy with how I performed,” Gibson said. “I was hoping to jump higher, but considering that I was consistent all day and the weather is nice, I’m just really grateful.”

Girls soccer

Sycamore 7, Streamwood 0: At Sycamore, Cortni Kruizenga needed 13 minutes to score the first three Spartans goals.

Grace Amptmann, Kate Elsner, Hannah Raetzke and Peyton Wright added goals for Sycamore.

Boys tennis

Sycamore 3, Freeport 2: At Sycamore, the Spartans handed Freeport its first loss of the year.

Steven Chen (6-1, 6-3) and Regan Ni (6-3, 6-4) swept singles for Sycamore. Liam Kerbel and Alex Jenkin came from behind for the decisive third Sycamore win, 5-7, 6-3, 10-8. Sycamore’s two losses were also in three sets.

Prep baseball

La Salle-Peru 2, Sycamore 1: At La Salle, No. 3 hitter Kyle Hartmann was up with the bases loaded and one out in the top of the seventh, but the Spartans couldn’t complete the comeback.

Hartmann and Teague Hallahan had Sycamore’s only hits. Tyler Townsend allowed three hits and two earned runs in five innings.

Morris 12, Kaneland 4: At Morris, Zach Ramos and Dylan Borysiewicz each had two hits in the loss.

Prep softball

Indian Creek 17, East Aurora 2: At Shabbona, a nine-run first helped power the Timberwolves.

Indian Creek had seven hits and 10 walks in the win. Jaelyne Johnson and Allie Peterson had two hits each. McKenzie Greer and Taylor Hulmes combined on a no-hitter.