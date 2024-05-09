Girls Track: Genoa-Kingston freshman Bianchi qualifies for state

Genoa-Kingston’s Natasha Bianchi competes in the long jump Wednesday, May 8, 2024, during the girls track Class 2A sectional at Rochelle High School. Bianchi was a state qualifier in the event. (Mark Busch)

ROCHELLE – Three personal records, a school record and a trip to state.

Genoa-Kingston sprinter Natasha Bianchi had a day Wednesday at the Class 2A Rochelle Girls Track Sectional, her first track postseason event.

“It’s just kind of fun,” the Cogs’ freshman said. “I kind of see it as a big competition and such. I’m just really happy I can make it. I did not expect to make it state for anything. I’m just happy.”

She and teammate Addison Vicary qualified for the state tournament next week in Charleston, helping the Cogs take sixth with 43 points. Vicary set a personal best in the high jump, leaping 1.59 meters to take second.

Sycamore’s Kaitlyn Lisafield and Layla Janisch also qualified for next week’s state meet. Sycamore took fifth with 52.5 points. Sterling won the meet with 97.5 points.

Bianchi cleared 5.35 meters in the long jump to qualify for the state tournament next week in Charleston. It was actually the one event she didn’t get a personal record in.

“My coach told me to use more power in my right leg when I jump, and I did,” Bianchi said. “And I did it and I got so high I almost fell.”

Her day was also sprinkled with near-misses in the 4x100 relay and the 100 dash.

In the 100, Bianchi was third in 12.9, just 0.15 behind the qualifying standard. The 4x100 relay team of Bianchi, Ava Hardy, Faith Johnson and Haley Oranger was third in 50.68, barely behind the 50.59 qualifying time.

Hardy is a junior, but the other relay members, including Bianchi, are freshmen.

“At first I was seeing it as disappointing, but then I realized I’m only a freshman,” Bianchi said. “I have three more years and I hit three PRs.”

Janisch qualified in the 800, taking third but better than the qualifying mark with a 2:23.48. Kaitlyn Lisafeld won the pole vault, clearing 3.21 meters and setting a personal record by almost half a meter.

Lisafield battled through injuries last year, missing the whole season.

“It was surprising because my PR was 9 (feet) before this meet,” Lisafeld said. “I’m very happy I did. I didn’t really have that many goals. I just wanted to try my best and I didn’t really care what I got. But after I got 9-9 I just wanted to see what I could do.”