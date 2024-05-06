Kick off gardening season with upcoming DeKalb events

The Haish Memorial Library, DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host two events this month for patrons to prepare for gardening season.

The free events will be held at at 6 p.m. May 6 and 7 in the library’s lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room and lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, 309 Oak St, according to a news release.

The sessions are intended for adults.

Attendees can learn how to grow and maintain a vegetable garden at the first event. Peat Pots and seeds will be provided. The event is being led by Heather Edwards, a DeKalb County Community Gardens employee. Because of limited space and materials, the event is first-come, first-served.

The second event explore’s the basics and fundamentals of seed saving. The event will be led by Master Gardener Ren Stewart. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email leahh@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2112, or 815-756-9568, ext. 2100.