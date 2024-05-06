May 06, 2024
DeKalb County Forty and Eight annual Memorial Day breakfast set for May 27

DeKALB – The DeKalb County Forty and Eight, Voiture 207 will host its annual Mayors’ Memorial Day breakfast to celebrate Memorial Day.

The breakfast will be from 6:45 to 7:15 a.m. May 27 at the DeKalb Elks Lodge 765, 209 S. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb.

A motorcycle ride and escort for the DeKalb Memorial Clock Ceremony will be staged from 7:30 to 8 a.m., according to a news release. The escort departs for the ceremony at 8:10 a.m. The ride also will escort the DeKalb, Sycamore and Genoa Memorial Day parades after the ceremony. Participants are encouraged to attend the breakfast early.

The breakfast costs $10 in advance by check or $15 at the door. Reservations are encouraged to attend. To RSVP, call 815-758-5788, email ffb66@juno.com, or visit state Rep. Jeff Keicher’s office, 158 W. State St., Sycamore.

