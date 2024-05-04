Kishwaukee College students inducted into Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society

(Left to right); Tim Anderson, Anna Ratliff, James Dreska, Benjamin Dries, Andrea Weitenbeck, Grace Barnes, Kalyn Brackemyer, Silvina Vargas, Angela Trujillo, and Minerva Sandoval (Photo provided by Kishwaukee College )

MALTA – Kishwaukee College recently welcomed 32 new members to the Alpha Rho Eta chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society for the 2023-24 academic year.

The chapter inducted nine of the new members during a candle-lighting ceremony April 17 at the college, 21193 Malta Road, Malta, according to a news release.

Attendees were welcomed by Tim Anderson, PTK chapter adviser and associate professor of philosophy; Makenzie Moser, PTK chapter member; Barbara Leach, vice president of instruction; and Michelle Rothmeyer, vice president of student services.

The students inducted at the ceremony include:

Grace Barnes.

Kalyn Brackemyer.

James Dreska, who joined in spring 2023.

Benjamin Dries.

Anna Ratliff.

Minerva Sandoval.

Angela Trujillo.

Silvina Vargas.

Andrea Weitenbeck.

Students inducted during the 2023-24 academic year include Viwassi Agbetrobu, Ethan Byham, Eric Conklin, Emily Corbin, Olivia De La O, Brittney Duncan, Kevin Farlinger, Julias Ferguson, Emily Garcia, Ashley Griffin, Melissa Huneke, Zara Hussain, Benjamin Lam, Dan Le, Peyton Manis, Catherine Marsh, Asia Miller, Tijana Milovancevich, Gabriella Norman, Vincent Pinter, Caleb Romanowitz, Rebecca Seldal, Juliana Torres and Asher Wiegartz.

To be eligible for induction, students must have completed at least 12 credit hours toward an associate degree and earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher. Inductees must maintain high academic standing while enrolled at Kishwaukee College. Membership is by invitation only.

Phi Theta Kappa is the largest honor society in higher education. The society recognizes community college students academic achievements and provides opportunities to grow as scholars and leaders.

For information, call 815-825-9484 or email tanderson@kish.edu.