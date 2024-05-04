Genoa-Kingston’s Natasha Bianchi wins 4 events at own invite : Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Saturday

Girls track and field

Genoa-Kingston Invite: At Genoa, freshman Natasha Bianchi earned four first-place finishes (three individual, one relay) as the host Cogs (110 points) finished runner-up to Seneca (155 1/2) in the 14-team meet. Hinckley-Big Rock (27 1/2) was ninth and Indian Creek (10) was 12th.

Bianchi won the 100 meters (13.35 seconds), 200 meters (27.81) and long jump (4.99 meters), and Ava Hardy, Faith Johnson, Haley Oranger and Bianchi placed first in the 4x100 relay (51.54).

Jocelyn Abney, Regan Creadon, Emma James and Gracie Zapatka finished second in the 4x800 (10:59.72).

Genoa-Kingston’s Addison Vicary was second in triple jump (9.16) and third in high jump (1.54).

Hardy was third in the 100 meters (13.93), James was third in the 800 meters (2:39.96) and Zapatka was third in the 1,600 (6:01.62). Creadon took third in the shot put (8.70).

Indian Creek’s Ally Keilman was third in the 100 hurdles (17.78), and Hinckley-Big Rock’s Raven Wagner was third in the discus (28.63).

Boys track and field

Genoa-Kingston Invite: At Genoa, host G-K placed seventh in the 14-team meet with 45 points. Woodstock won with 139, Indian Creek (39) took ninth and Hinckley-Big Rock (6) was 14th.

Indian Creek’s Isaac Willis won the discus with a throw of 41.78 meters. Ben Parnow took third in the same event at 38.21. Also for the Timberwolves, Parker Murry won high jump (1.86).

Hinckley-Big Rock’s Austin Kennedy was third in the 300 hurdles (45.72). G-K’s Brandon Wolcott was third in the 200 meters (24.25).

Girls soccer

Sycamore 4, Morris 1: At Sycamore, Cortni Kruizenga scored in the fifth minute and Peyton Wright tallied two assists as the Spartans (14-7, 8-1) beat Morris in Interstate Eight Conference action.

Also scoring for Sycamore were Marin Gautcher, Izzie Segreti and Kate Elsner.

Softball

Sycamore 10-4, Sandwich 0-1: At Sycamore, the Spartans (23-2) swept the nonconference doubleheader against the Indians. Addison Dierschow scattered three hits in six scoreless innings with eight strikeouts and no walks in Game 1.

Bella Johnson was 3 for 3 with two runs scored, Kairi Lantz had a home run and two RBIs, and Brighton Snodgrass and Addison McLaughlin both chipped in two RBIs.

In Game 2, the Spartans scored three runs in the sixth to pull away. Kaitlyn Williams hit a homer with two RBIs and Lantz was 2 for 3 with a solo home run. Bella Jacobs earned the win, allowing a run on six hits in seven innings. She struck out eight.

Baseball

Sycamore 5-9, Crystal Lake Central 2-5: At Crystal Lake, the Spartans (19-3) swept their nonconference doubleheader.

Davis Collie went 2 for 3 with a home run, double, two runs scored and three RBIs in Game 1. Cal Harbecke earned the win, allowing two runs on seven hits in seven innings. He struck out five and walked none.

In Game 2, Devin Shaulis had two hits and two runs scored, Carson Winburn drove in two and Conor Grubbs added two runs and an RBI.

Woodstock 4, Genoa-Kingston 2: At Woodstock, the Cogs fell to the Blue Streaks in nonconference action. Ethan Egler, Tristan Swenson and Jack Peterson had two hits apiece for G-K.

Lane Davidson drove in a run and threw 2 2/3 scoreless innings.