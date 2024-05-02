Kaitlyn Williams launches two homers for Sycamore: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Wednesday

Prep softball

Sycamore 26, Rochelle 0: At Rochelle, the Spartans scored 18 runs in the first inning after the first two batters made outs in the Interstate 8 win over the Hubs.

Kaitlyn Williams had two home runs for Sycamore (19-2 overall, 6-1 conference) while Kairi Lantz, Brighton Snodgrass, Keera Trautvetter and Addison Armstrong homered as well. Snodgrass and Williams had four RBIs each, while Armstrong, Trautvetter and Ellison Hallahan had three each.

Williams, Faith Heil, Hallahan and Bella Johnson each had three of Sycamore’s 23 hits.

Prep baseball

Hinckley-Big Rock 5, Somonauk 4: At Hinckley, the Royals stayed undefeated in the Little 10 thanks to a big day for Joe Bazan.

Bazan doubled in two runs as part of a four-run fourth that gave the Royals (14-7, 10-0) the lead for good. He also had two hits and three RBIs in the win, plus pitched a complete game allowing six hits and two earned runs, striking out four and walking one.

Josh Badal had two hits and scored twice for the Royals.

Kaneland 3, Ottawa 0: At Ottawa, Evan Ross tossed a three-hitter as the Knights won the Interstate 9 series.

Ross struck out seven and walked two in the win. Parker Violett and Preston Popovich each had two hits, an RBI and a run scored for the Knights (15-6, 9-2).

Girls soccer

Kaneland 6, LaSalle-Peru 0: At LaSalle, the Knights claimed at least a share of the conference title with the win.

Oregon 7, Hinckley-Big Rock 1: At Hinckley, the Royals dropped the nonconference match.

Boys tennis

Sycamore 4, Morris 1: At Sycamore, the Spartans swept the doubles matches to pick up the I-8 win, their third win in three days.

Liam Kerbel and Alex Jenkin were 6-2, 7-5 winners at No. 1 doubles and Jonathan Locasico were 6-2, 2-6, 6-1 winners at No. 2. Javi Lopez and John Riley won 6-0, 7-6 (3) at No. 3 doubles. Steven Chen picked up a 6-2, 6-2 win at No. 1 singles.