The Haish Memorial Library, DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host two free paint and sip sessions for patrons to create their own art.

The sessions will be held at 2 p.m. May 2 and at 6 p.m. May 8 in the library’s 309 Creative room, 309 Oak St.

Participants can paint whatever they want. Painting materials and hot chocolate will be provided. Due to limited space, the sessions are first-come, first-served.

For information, email techdesk@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2851.