Make flower arrangement for Mother’s Day at upcoming DeKalb workshop

DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – Those looking to pamper Mom for Mother’s Day are welcome to attend an upcoming free workshop in DeKalb to learn how to make flower arrangements.

The workshop will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday in the DeKalb Public Library’s lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

The workshop is intended for adults.

Attendees can learn how to create a Mother’s Day centerpiece with seasonal flowers. The workshop will be led by Mary Grace McCauley, Willrett Flower Company’s co-owner. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email susang@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2114.