Here’s what’s happening in May at Kishwaukee Valley Art League

(Left to right); Lane Schumacher, Kelli Petit, Janis Schnurr-Trebe, and Natalia Serpico and artwork created by artist Barb Taylor (Photo provided by the Kishwaukee Valley Art League )

SYCAMORE – The 53rd annual Northern Illinois Art Show will be held June 1 and 2, hosted by the Kishwaukee Valley Art League. which is hosting several other events in May in Sycamore.

The league recently honored four high school students as emerging artists.

The students include Janis Schnurr-Trebe and Kelli Petit of Sycamore High School and Lane Schumacher and Natalia Serpico of DeKalb High School. The honorees presented artwork and explained their creative process. The students were nominated by their teachers.

KVAL’s next general free meeting is set for 7 p.m. May 2. KVAL members will present art pieces created to interpret the meeting’s topic. The topic is “Another Country/Another Culture.”

The Second Saturday series will be held from 10 a.m. to noon May 11. The free series will be led by KVAL member Wayne Roe. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own art supplies. The class’s theme is “Flowers,” according to a news release.

Artist Sharon Saponari is teaching a “Flowerpot Painting” class from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. May 17. Registration is required to attend.

The league also will participate in Give DeKalb County 2024 and the Sycamore schools art department “Art Walk” from 5 to 7 p.m. May 7.

The 53rd annual Northern Illinois Art Show will be held June 1 and 2 on the lawn of the DeKalb County Courthouse, 133 W. State St., Sycamore. Admission to the show is free. The art show features more than 65 artists exhibiting various fine arts and crafts mediums. KVAL members also will host a group exhibit.

The art show includes an “Art of Giving” raffle. Attendees can win original art pieces donated by KVAL members and vendors. The proceeds will support KVAL’s philanthropy program. Live music is being performed. Food will be provided by local Boy Scouts.

The gallery’s next rotation began April 15. The artwork can be viewed or bought through July 15.

The featured artist at Gallery on State for May is Barb Taylor. Her work will be display in the gallery’s east window and adjoining wall.