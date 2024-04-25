Juvenile crime up, violent crime down in DeKalb, 2023 police data shows

DeKALB – Juvenile crime was up while violent crime was down compared to the previous year, according to 2023 crime data recently released by the DeKalb Police Department.

In remarks to the City Council this week, Police Chief David Byrd shared the importance of such sentiments in his annual report on 2023 crime data and trends.

“Basically what we want to do is build a bridge,” Byrd said. “We’re working extremely close with our community activists – Breakroom and Friends, B.L.A.C. Inc, Opportunity DeKalb, the Belonging Council, the Park District.”

One such initiative that the police department launched last summer was Fun Jam in the Park, which is a youth-centered program aimed at building bridges between law enforcement authorities and community. The free and family-friendly jams bring games and other activities to various parks across the city.

Byrd touted the police department’s efforts to collaborate with the community over the past year, saying it’s already paid off.

City documents show violent crimes – including homicide, aggravated assault/battery, criminal sexual assault and robbery – were down to 163 last year compared to 209 in 2022 and 263 in 2021.

Data is tracked through the National Incident Based Reporting System, which divides crimes into Group A and Group B. The following are reported crimes in Group A in 2023 compared to previous years, according to the DeKalb Police Department.

Group A are more violent crimes and may not always include an arrest, such as a confirmed shooting with a suspect but no arrest. Group B crimes, such as disorderly conduct, DUI, trespassing, are considered less severe and also always include an arrest, according to the report.

DeKalb calls for service (Group A crimes) 2021 2022 2023 Murder 3 1 4 Non-consensual sex offenses 63 76 69 Aggravated assault 174 125 92 Simple assault 1,075 981 1,096 Kidnapping/abduction 12 8 8 Robbery 25 31 19 Burglary/breaking and entering 107 81 90 Larceny/theft offenses 845 917 876 Motor vehicle theft 71 61 44 Arson 9 8 6 Destruction of property 573 527 368 Counterfeiting/forgery 54 40 21 Fraud 563 356 322 Weapons law violations 74 55 47 Drug/Narcotic violation 234 322 399

The police department reported 25 shootings last year compared to 29 in 2022 and 48 in 2021. Byrd said he wanted to be clear a reported shooting doesn’t always mean someone was struck with gunfire.

DeKalb ended 2023 with four homicides, up from one reported in 2022 and three in 2021, city documents show.

Two homicides last May left the community reeling, as both victims were youth who’d been students at DeKalb High School, one a freshman and another a recent graduate.

A display remembering Gracie Sasso-Cleveland is set up Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, at the Sycamore Community Sports Complex during a celebration of her life on what would have been her sweet 16 birthday. Sasso-Cleveland, 15, was found dead May 7, 2023, in DeKalb. Timothy M. Doll, 29, of DeKalb, is charged with first-degree murder in her death. (Mark Busch)

The brutal slaying of a DeKalb High School freshman was among the reported homicides in 2023. May 4 will mark the one-year anniversary of Gracie Sasso-Cleveland’s killing. Prosecutors have alleged Timothy Doll, a man twice her age, suffocated her to death and then attempted to conceal the homicide. Doll’s case remains pending DeKalb County courts as he faces an expected murder trial.

Sasso-Cleveland had been reported missing before police found her body.

Marlon King. Jr, 19, was shot to death inside a DeKalb apartment building May 11, 2023. Prosecutors allege Jayden C. Hernandez, 19, and Carreon S. Scott, 20, both of DeKalb, fired the gunshots that killed King, according to court documents. Both men are charged with first degree murder and held without bail at DeKalb County Jail.

After Sasso-Cleveland’s body was found, Byrd at the time expressed anger, saying he urged the greater DeKalb community to steward heir adolescents and keep better eyes on youth.

Tara McCarthy (left) and her son Marlon King Jr. (right) pose in this undated photo. A young Marlon King Jr. poses in this undated photo. King graduated from DeKalb High School in 2022. King was fatally shot May 11, 2023 in DeKalb. Two men, Jayden C. Hernandez and Carreon S. Scott, also of DeKalb, are charged with first-degree murder in his death. (Photo provided by Tara McCarthy)

So far in 2024, the city has not reported any homicides.

The police chief said that to have any homicides is unacceptable for the city.

Byrd heralded the department’s use of license plate readers for thwarting a person wanted for homicide out of Aurora in November last year.

The agency in 2023 expanded its license plate reader program with additional locations to enhance public safety, city documents show. The police department intends to grow its supply of technological devices this year.

“The license plate reader gives us eyes where we don’t have eyes,” Byrd said.

First Ward Alderwoman Carolyn Zasada questioned if the police department plans to increase programming this summer with Hopkins Pool set to be closed. The pool is expected to close for the season and undergo significant renovations with plans to reopen in 2025, according to the DeKalb Park District.

“Is the police department considering doing anything a little differently to increase engagement?” Zasada said. “I know you guys did a great job last summer, but the kids without things to do, I get nervous.”

Byrd said he may see room for added collaboration between the police department and the community.

“If we can come up with some other ideas, we will definitely do that,” Byrd said. “But you’re right. With the pool being closed, there are going to be a lot of idle minds and children wanting to find something to do. So we will do everything we can to add something to that.”

With development of the new Dr. Leroy A. Mitchell Elementary School going on in the city’s north side, Byrd said the police department sees opportunity rather than challenges.

“I think we’ll be able to engage more, to be honest with you, just because of that [new elementary school] building, alone,” Byrd said. “We’re hoping to see some positive effects from that.”

Byrd said he believes the community’s needs won’t be addressed solely by police.

“I’ve said it over and over again, we’re never going to police our way out of this,” Byrd said. “I’ve said it. I know that some people have issues with that. I will stand on that with all 10 toes because I’ve never seen that work in my 35 years in law enforcement. But what I have seen work is what we’re doing now which is the collaboration. We’re working with our landlords, we’re working with our community activists, we’re working with the school district.”