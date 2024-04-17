April 17, 2024
Shaw Local
Sandwich church to host rummage sale April 26

By Shaw Local News Network
Federated Church of Sandwich

Federated Church of Sandwich (Photo provided)

SANDWICH – The Federated Church will host its annual rummage sale to benefit church-sponsored needs.

The sale will be from 3 to 6 p.m. April 26 and from 9 to 1 p.m. April 27 at the church, 403 N. Main St., Sandwich.

Donations will be accepted through Wednesday. Clothing, technology equipment and Christmas trees cannot be donated.

A drive-thru spaghetti supper is set from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. April 27 at the church. The dinner costs $10. Proceeds will benefit church missions.

The church also will host a worship service featuring musician Huntley Brown at 9:30 a.m. May 5. Brown will lead the service and perform special music. Free-will offerings are being accepted for his ministry.

