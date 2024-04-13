Kishwaukee United Way helps local children author, publish e-books at The Growing Place

Kishwaukee United Way’s Digital Equity Internet Essentials program prompted children at The Growing Place – a DeKalb-based early childhood learning program and nonprofit – to think about what it means for them to “live united,” during an event shown here on March 28, 2024 in DeKalb. (Photo provided by Michele Vaughn)

DeKALB – Area children got a chance to write their own digital book and will have them published on Amazon thanks to a partnership between Kishwaukee United Way and The Growing Place.

Kishwaukee United Way’s Digital Equity Internet Essentials program prompted children at The Growing Place – a DeKalb-based early childhood learning nonprofit – to think about what it means for them to “live united,” according to a news release.

An event March 28 saw 22 children draw out their view of living united, which will be combined into a digital e-book narrated by an 8-year-old and published on Amazon, according to Kishwaukee United Way.

The program was supported by a grant from Comcast. Additionally, $875 was donated to The Growing Place, along with a free classroom laptop to help support The Growing Place’s digital literacy curriculum, according to the release.

“We are excited to share their voices and drawings with the world as an officially published e-book through Amazon coming soon,” Michele Vaughn, executive director and president of Kishwaukee United Way, said in a news release.