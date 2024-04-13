April 13, 2024
DeKalb church to host chamber music concert April 14

By Shaw Local News Network
The Sobieski String Quartet

The Sobieski String Quartet (Photo provided by Westminster Presbyterian Church )

DeKALB – Westminster Presbyterian Church will host a chamber music concert featuring the Sobieski String Quartet.

The concert will be at 3 p.m. Sunday at the church, 830 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb.

Admission to the concert is free.

The concert features music such as “String Quartet” by Edvard Greig and selections from J.S. Bach’s “Art of the Fugue.” The quartet also will perform the “Wexford Carol” with the Cardinal String Quartet.

The Cardinal String Quartet also will perform “Wild Mountain Thyme” and “The Quartet” arranged by Emil Sochting at a morning service at 10 a.m. April 14.

The Cardinal String quartet

Cardinal String Quartet (Photo provided by Westminster Presbyterian Church )

