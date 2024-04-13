Daily Chronicle earns 13 state awards, including for investigative reporting

Malania Sanders, 6, from DeKalb, enjoys the sack race during Camp Power at Welsh Park in DeKalb. Camp Power, which is run by the Kishwaukee Valley YMCA, is a summer program for youth at University Village that provides positive activities for kids.

Daily Chronicle journalists’ coverage of local taxes, secret business contracts and the 15-year anniversary of the mass shooting at Northern Illinois University were among Shaw Local News Network’s reporting recognized recently by the Illinois Press Association.

Daily Chronicle reporters earned awards for news reporting, government beat reporting, investigative work and reporters’ use of the Freedom of Information Act to obtain public records.

[ NIU marks 15 years since 2008 mass shooting: How DeKalb moved ‘Forward, together forward’ ]

The Daily Chronicle team’s coverage marking a somber 15 years since the Feb. 14, 2008, mass shooting invited survivors, community members and local first responders to reflect on the horror of the day when five students were shot to death by a lone gunman in a lecture hall.

Kishwaukee Valley Storm 10u player Emma Wilczek finds the ball among the dirt in her glove to throw to first for an out Wednesday, June 21, 2023, during a scrimmage game against the Poplar Grove Power at the Sycamore Community Sports Complex. The Kishwaukee Valley Storm is hosting the Storm Dayz tournament this weekend which draws about 70 teams and runs Friday through Sunday in Sycamore. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

The coverage also came around the time that the state of Illinois passed new gun legislation that banned the sale and manufacture of semi-automatic weapons. Daily Chronicle reporters spoke with NIU shooting survivors and witnesses about the Illinois gun ban, which earned an award for localized national story.

Reporter Megann Horstead’s work using public records to look inside secret contracts used by the city of DeKalb to entice big businesses such as Meta and Amazon to town earned multiple awards, including the Knight Chair Award for Best Investigative/Enterprise Reporting and a Freedom of Information Act award.

[ Inside secret contracts used to entice Facebook, Kraft Heinz, Ferrara Candy Co., Amazon to DeKalb ]

A goat gets ready for a nail trim as Didi Dowling, owner and executive director of Live, Learn and Lead, (right) and Cathy Best, executive director of programs, look on Friday, March 31, 2023, at their barn in Hampshire. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Reporter Camden Lazenby’s reporting using public tax records to expose the city of Sycamore’s overtaxation of residents without City Council approval earned an IPA Community Service reporting award and also was recognized in the government beat reporting category.

[ Sycamore overtaxed residents nearly $120K without City Council approval, records show ]

Photo editor Mark Busch took home multiple awards for his photojournalism, which included work documenting 15 years since the NIU mass shooting. Busch also won awards for his photo coverage of Camp Power at Welsh Park in DeKalb; Storm Dayz softball tournament; a gazing goat at Life, Learn and Lead in Hampshire; and Chicago Bears football.

Chicago Bears running back D'Onta Foreman hurdles Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton during their game Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023 at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

Editor Kelsey Rettke’s reporting that looked at the DeKalb and National American Legion’s “Be the One” campaign to combat veteran suicide earned awards for localized national story and feature writing.

[ ‘Be the One’ to help combat veteran suicide in DeKalb County ]