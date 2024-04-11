DeKalb city awards grants to multiple downtown businesses

The former "Whizzer" building at 209 is seen April 8, 2024 at 209 Grove Street in DeKalb. (Megann Horstead)

DeKALB – Three downtown area businesses are among the latest to benefit from the city of DeKalb’s Architectural Improvement Program.

The City Council this week authorized the award of economic incentives to help pay for improvements to 235 E. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, the former home of Blu Door Decor, which closed in July 2023.

The building’s owners, Elisa and Martin Boughner and their son Brennan, are looking to relocate their art studio from Glenview to DeKalb and have approached the city about subsidizing certain necessary interior and exterior repairs in the amount of $25,000.

Project leaders have identified a need for masonry repair to the building’s chimney and north wall; exterior lighting and signage; as well as heating, ventilation and air conditioning work. The owners also said there’s a need for roof replacement and substantial tuckpointing on the brick west wall, which is city-owned, city documents show.

“They have some major remodeling ahead,” City Manager Bill Nicklas said.

Nicklas said the owners of the new art studio qualify to participate in the city’s 50/50 cost-sharing program.

Second Ward Alderwoman Barb Larson questioned whether the city would be setting a precedent by extending aid to city-owned property.

“We certainly did in the downtown with the reconfiguration of the Lincoln Highway corridor,” Nicklas said in response. “That was $1.8 million worth. So it makes perfect sense to use it. That’s what this was dedicated for.”

Cracker Jax is seen March 21 at 118 N. Third St. in downtown DeKalb. (Megann Horstead)

In related action, the City Council authorized an agreement with Weaver Construction in the amount of $39,700 to pay for masonry repair of the building’s west wall. The project will be paid for using monies in the city’s tax increment financing fund, city documents show.

Also at the meeting, DeKalb city leaders unanimously decided to grant economic incentives to the owner of the former Whizzer Fun Inc. building, 209 Grove St., DeKalb.

Owner Mike Warfel said he wants to put to use the building for office or retail space.

Nicklas said he has seen the owner’s estimates for what he intends to do with the building.

“We feel it meets our guidelines and recommend this for approval,” Nicklas said.

Blu Door Decor, 235 E. Lincoln Highway in downtown DeKalb, seen here Thursday, July 6, 2023. (Kelsey Rettke)

The City Council also gave its stamp of approval for $2,982 in emergency assistance extended to the owner of Cracker Jax, 118 N. Third St., DeKalb.

The shop closed for about a week to undergo emergency plumbing repairs, city documents show.

In the past four years, the city has acted on requests for emergency repairs at the building that now houses Burger Naan, the Stage Coach Players theater, KJ’s Tap, the Egyptian Theatre and Byers Brewing Co., which also has closed.

To date, the city of DeKalb has awarded a little more than $73,000 out of $100,000 budgeted in TIF funds for Architectural Improvement Program grants so far in 2024, city documents show.