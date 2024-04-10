Sycamore church to host interactive workshop April 13

SYCAMORE – Mayfield Congregational United Church of Christ will host an interactive “In Search of Belonging and Creating Community” workshop.

The church, 28405 Church Road, Sycamore, will host the free workshop from 9 to 11:30 a.m. April 13.

The workshop is intended for adults, according to a news release.

Attendees can learn about safe exploration and co-create steps to make tolerance and belonging in various societal settings. Free-will offerings also will be accepted for the church’s preservation fund. The workshop will be led by Rita Yerkes, Ed.D., “Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Field Guide: Stories of Shared Experiences” editor and co-author.

Registration is required to attend. The deadline to register is April 10. To register, visit form.jotform.com/240665383066157 or email info@mayfieldchurchucc.org.