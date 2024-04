The Sycamore Chamber of Commerce welcoming Integrity Concrete Coatings with a ribbon-cutting (Photo provided by the Sycamore Chamber of Commerce )

SYCAMORE – The Sycamore Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Integrity Concrete Coatings to its membership.

Chamber staff, community members and board members celebrated Integrity Concrete Coating joining the Chamber with a ribbon-cutting April 2.

Integrity Concrete Coating, 920 W. Prairie Drive, Sycamore, delivers high-quality epoxy and polyurea coatings and ensures one-day concrete installation with warranty-supported products.

For information, visit integrityconcretecoatings.com/.