NIU’s WNIJ Radio to hold Familia Fest on July 13

DeKALB – Northern Illinois University’s WNIJ 89.5 FM, DeKalb County United and the DeKalb Day of the Dead Celebration will host a Familia Fest to celebrate soccer, family and community this summer.

Familia Fest will be July 13 at the NIU “North 40″ area, the corner of Lucinda and Kishwaukee Drive, according to a news release.

The event features family-friendly activities, food, a youth soccer skills challenge, entertainment and an ages 14 and older adult soccer tournament.

The adults soccer tournament will be six-on-six. Teams must have a maximum of 10 players with substitutes. Players must be at least 14 years old. The players will receive a free ticket the DeKalb County United versus Bavarian United game at 7 p.m. July 13 at the NIU Soccer Complex. The winner will be recognized at the game’s halftime.

Registration costs $50 per team. Team captains must register by June 1.

The youth skills challenge features passing, dribbling and juggling competitions. The challenge is free and open to children ages 5 to 12. Free T-shirts will be provided. Registration and T-shirt sizes are due June 1.

Registration is encouraged for the tournament and the skills challenge. Sponsorships will be available for local businesses and organizations. Bilingual translators and volunteers also can sign up. To register, visit northernpublicradio.org/familiafest.

WNIJ 89.5 FM is one of two noncommercial public broadcasting stations by Northern Public Radio, the broadcast arm of NIU, and provides local, national, international and independent news.