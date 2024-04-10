Make space kits in DeKalb for latest Teen STEM Cafe

The Haish Memorial Library, DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host its latest Teen STEM Cafe event Thursday, this time with a chance for participants to build their own space kits.

The free event will be at 5:30 p.m. in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

Attendees can design nebula art, create a solar system model and learn how the universe acts similar to raisin bread. Pizza will be provided.

Registration is encouraged to attend. To register, visit dkpl.org.

For information, email stevenm@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3400.