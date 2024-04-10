April 10, 2024
Make space kits in DeKalb for latest Teen STEM Cafe

The Haish Memorial Library, DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host its latest Teen STEM Cafe event Thursday, this time with a chance for participants to build their own space kits.

The free event will be at 5:30 p.m. in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

Attendees can design nebula art, create a solar system model and learn how the universe acts similar to raisin bread. Pizza will be provided.

Registration is encouraged to attend. To register, visit dkpl.org.

For information, email stevenm@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3400.

