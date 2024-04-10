DeKalb resident turns 100, serenaded by Elvis, Johnny Cash

Peggy Jones celebrates her 100th birthday on March 26, 2024, at her home at the DeKalb County Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in DeKalb. (Photo provided by Hannah Williams)

DeKALB – It’s not every day you get Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash to perform at your 100th birthday party, but DeKalb resident Peggy Jones enjoyed just that recently for her centennial celebration.

Jones turned 100 on March 26 and was joined by more than 40 of her neighbors where she lives at the DeKalb County Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in DeKalb, along with friends and family, according to a news release.

Nursing center staff surprised Jones with a party fit for “the queen of rock and roll,” staff wrote in a news release.

“Peggy loves her family, animals, cooking, gardening and volunteering in her community. Her family says it’s just good genes, as Peggy’s mother also lived to be 99,” staff wrote in a news release.

(From left) John Lyons of John Elvis Lyons and The Jailhouse Hound Dogs, Peggy Jones of DeKalb, and Jonathan Lyons of Jonny Lyons and The Pride and son of John Lyons, pose for a photo. The singers performed for Jones at her 100th birthday party celebration March 26, 2024, at the DeKalb County Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. (Photo provided by Hannah Williams)

Decked out in a flashing crown and sash, Jones was serenaded by father-and-son performers John Lyons of John Elvis Lyons and The Jailhouse Hound Dogs, and Jonathan Lyons of Jonny Lyons and The Pride and son of John Lyons.

John Lyons, as Elvis, treated her to a special rendition of “(Let Me Be Your) Teddy Bear” and gifted her his scarf and a purple teddy bear.

Jonathan Lyons as Johnny Cash played “Georgia On My Mind” to Jones on the piano.

Attendees celebrated Jones, did a little dancing and enjoyed some birthday cake.

Jonathan Lyons of Jonny Lyons and The Pride performs some Johnny Cash songs at a 100th birthday party for DeKalb resident Peggy Jones on March 26, 2024, at the DeKalb County Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. (Photo provided by Hannah Williams)

Born in Midland, Michigan, Jones and her husband Everett have two children, four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Jones played sports in high school and worked as a waitress for her first job at a sandwich shop called PJ’s Place.

While on a trip to Chicago, some friends introduced her to the man who became her husband, Everett. After a weekend in Chicago, Everett drove her back to Saginaw, Michigan and begged her to return to Chicago with him. Jones initially said no, but shortly after moved to an all-girls home in Chicago to be closer to him.

Soon after, the pair married and moved into their first apartment together. Jones worked for a phone company in Batavia. She also owned and ran a dog grooming business called Clip ‘n Trim in Aurora for 20 years, according to the release.