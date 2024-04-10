DeKalb Garden Club to meet Thursday at Ellwood House

DeKALB – The DeKalb Area Garden Club will host a meeting featuring guest speaker Amanda Christiansen.

The free meeting will be at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Ellwood House Museum’s visitor center, 420 Linden Place, DeKalb.

Christiansen’s program, “Designing with Daylilies,” will offer tips on how to incorporate daylilies into a home garden design, according to a news release.

She is one of the owners of Gardens of Ataraxia in DeKalb, which provides more than 800 different daylily cultivars and 200 types of hosta.

For information, call 815-909-0101.