Byer: My journey with DeKalb County tourism team helped me grow professionally, personally

My name is Abby Byer and I’m a junior at Northern Illinois University, majoring in Business Administration with an emphasis in Hospitality and Tourism Management and an intern with the DeKalb County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Let me share with you the incredible journey I’ve had with the DeKalb County Convention and Visitors Bureau (DCCVB).

It all began when I stumbled upon the DCCVB table at NIU’s Hospitality and Tourism Career Fair. From the moment I stepped in, I felt the warmth and welcoming energy of their team. Little did I know, this encounter would change the course of my academic and professional life.

Fast forward to a guest lecture in one of my hospitality courses by the the bureau’s Executive Director Cortney Strohacker. Her passion for community engagement and the impactful work of the DCCVB left me inspired and eager to learn more.

Filled with curiosity and a dash of courage, I decided to apply to join the CVB team. The nerves were real, but so was my excitement. To my delight, I was met with open arms and an opportunity to grow professionally in ways I never imagined.

I’ve had the opportunity to attend many events, such as the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce Awards Dinner and the Crumbl Cookie VIP opening. Additionally, I have joined meetings with various members of our community, including those from the DeKalb Taylor Municipal Airport and TIC, among others.

Working alongside the amazing individuals at the DCCVB opened my eyes to a whole new world of dedication and compassion. Whether it’s promoting local businesses or participating in community events, their commitment to making a difference is unwavering.

From Cortney to Katherine, Brad and Alexis, each member of the team has left a lasting impact on me. Their selflessness and willingness to go the extra mile have taught me invaluable lessons about service and community.

As I reflect on my journey with the DCCVB, I’m filled with gratitude for the experiences and relationships formed along the way. It’s been a rewarding experience, and I wouldn’t trade it for anything.

I’m excited for my future and thankful that the DCCVB has been such a great asset in helping me gain valuable experience in the hospitality and tourism industry. In the future, I’d like to graduate, gain more experience in the industry and eventually open my own hostel.

Thank you again to Cortney, Katherine, Brad and Alexis for this amazing opportunity and for your unwavering support!