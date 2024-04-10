Author Arshay Cooper to speak Thursday at NIU

Northern Illinois University, NIU, light pole banners in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – Northern Illinois University will host a speaking event titled “Beyond the Boat: I Am Who I Say I Am” featuring Arshay Cooper.

The free event will be from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the Carl Sandburg Auditorium of the NIU Holmes Student Center, 340 Carroll Ave., DeKalb.

The event will celebrate unity and diversity inspired by Cooper’s personal journey, according to a news release, and also pay homage to NIU’s Project FLEX.

Project FLEX provides youth in the state’s secure custody with positive interventions, according to the release.

NIU’s “Divine Nine” Greek organizations members and Project FLEX youth will attend as VIP guests.

Cooper is a rower, author and award-winning activist. He also was the focus of the documentary titled “A Most Beautiful Thing: The True Story of America’s First All-Black High School Rowing Team.”

For information, call 224-402-3564 or email z2006850@students.niu.edu.