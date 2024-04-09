Sycamore High School assistant principal named scholarship award recipient

SYCAMORE – Sycamore High School assistant principal Kate Hertz recently was named a 2024 John Ourth & Dr. Fred Singleton Professional Development Scholarship recipient.

The scholarship is awarded to educational leaders committed to advancing their school administration knowledge and skills, according to a news release.

”The Educational Leadership program whet my growing desire for leadership in new ways that I could never dream for myself. Out of that experience, I began to get excited about trying out new technology-driven instructional strategies to personalize learning for students in my classroom,” said Hertz in a news release. “As a result of that passion to reach students, I was invited to participate in an Instructional Coaching program, which broadened my perspective on whole-school thinking. Over 24 years in education, I am continually seeking new challenges and growing as an educator, but even more importantly as a person.”

Hertz is herself a graduate of Sycamore High School. She received an English degree from Illinois Wesleyan University and a master’s in teaching and educational leadership from Aurora University. Hertz worked as a Geneva Community Unit School District 304 English teacher. She also served as an instructional coach, European student tour leader and speech and forensics coach, according to the release.

The scholarship recipients will be celebrated during a ceremony at the IPA Education Leaders Annual Conference in October.

The John Ourth & Dr. Fred Singleton Professional Development Scholarship was created to honor former Illinois Principals Association field directors. The scholarship’s goal is to recognize outstanding education leaders.