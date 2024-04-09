Matthew Rosado leads Sycamore to baseball win: Monday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Baseball

Sycamore 4, Rochelle 1: Matthew Rosado struck out 14 and allowed just three hits over seven innings to lead the Spartans to an Interstate 8 Conference win.

Collin Severson went 2 for 2 with a run scored and Rosado and Tommy Townsend each drove in a run.

Kaneland 3, La Salle-Peru 1: Anthony Campise went 1 for 3 with an RBI to lead the Knights to an Interstate 8 Conference victory.

Jackson Kottmeyer struck out three over seven innings of work on the mound.

Indian Creek 7, Byron 1: At Byron, Taylor Hulmes went 2 for 2 with three RBIs to lead the Timberwolves to a nonconference win.

Bella Klotz got the win on the mound, striking out three over four innings on the mound.

North Boone 7, Genoa-Kingston 1: Ryan Swider, Nick Cantrell and Gavin Havener had hits but the Cogs fell in Big Northern Conference play.

Orangeville 11, Hiawatha 8: At Orangville, the Hawks fell and couldn’t come back in a nonconference matchup.

Metea Valley 10, DeKalb 8: Cole Latimer went 1 for 4 with three RBIs but the Barbs fell short in DuPage Valley Conference action.

Softball

Sycamore 9, Morris 4: Faith Heil went 2 for 4 with a double and two runs scored and the Spartans picked up an Interstate 8 Conference win.

Kaitlyn Williams went 2 for 4 with an RBI and Addison Dierschow struck out 10 over seven innings pitched.

Genoa-Kingston 6, Dixon 2: Lizzy Davis had a two-run homer in the first inning to give the Cogs a lead during a Big Northern Conference victory.

Lily Provost was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Kiki Mitchell got the win on the mound, striking out four.

La Salle-Peru 3, Kaneland 2: Brynn Woods struck out 14 and allowed seven hits but the Knights fell in Interstate 8 Conference play.

Metea Valley 13, DeKalb 3 (5 inn.): Kayla Bruhn homered and drove in two runs but the Barbs fell in DuPage Valley Conference action.

Orangeville 14, Hiawatha 2: At Orangville, the Hawks fell in a nonconference matchup.

Girls soccer

Sycamore 2, Ottawa 0: At Ottawa, Cortni Kruizenga and Kate Elsner scored one goal a piece and the Spartans won in Interstate 8 Conference play.

Jordyn Tilstra and Jaycie Funderburg were credited with assists. Tayla Brannstrom got the shutout in net.

Genoa-Kingston 4, Bel

Sam Wendt scored two goals and Sophia Zaccard and Bella Ortegel had a goal a piece. Nora Foss and Anna Martinez each tallied assists.

Princeton 7, Hinckley-Big Rock 1: Josie Rader scored the lone goal off an assist from Liliana Martine but the Royals fell in nonconference action.

Boys track and field

La Salle-Peru Invite: Kaneland finished in first with 122 points and the hosts took second with 19 in a two-team meet.

For the Knights, Luke Gadomski won the 100 (11.36) and the 110 hurdles (16.12), Alex Moos won the 200 (23.22), David Valkanov won the 800 (2:05.12), Liam Lentz won the 1600 (4:54.28). The 4x100 meter relay also won (44.70), the 4x400 meter relay took first (3:43.70), the 4x800 meter relay won (8:42.57), Brett Larson won shot put (13.75m), Brady Betustak won discus (45.57m), Evan Olp won high jump (1.80m), Kyle Rogers won pole vault (3.65m), Logan Ehlers took first in long jump (6.66m) and triple jump (12.97m).

For La Salle-Peru, Griffin Hammers won the 400 (57.41), and Adam Kasperski won the 3200 (11:23.55).

Girls track and field

La Salle-Peru Invite: The hosts came out on top with 80 points and Kaneland finished in second with 66 in a two team meet.

For La Salle-Peru, Elli Sines won the 100 (12.81), the 200 (27.32) and the 100 hurdles (15.73), Anya De La Luz won the 400 (1:08.21), Sophia Woods won the 3200 (16:53.88). The 4x800 meter relay won (11:23.94), Cassidy Cromwell won shot put (9.25m) and discus (27.85m) and Aubrey Duttlinger won the long jump (5.38m) and the triple jump (10.94m).

For the Knights, Danielle Bower won the 800 (2:34.67) and the 1600 (5:51.79), Olivia Pastovich won the 300 hurdles (50.81). The 4x100 meter relay took first (54.48), the 4x200 meter relay won (2:01.20) and the 4x400 meter relay won (4:32.48). Maggie Spallaso won high jump (1.40m) and Cora Heller won pole vault (3.20m).