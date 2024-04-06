Riley Schuller’s four hits leads Sycamore: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Friday

Prep softball

Sycamore 13, Belvidere 2: At Belvidere, Riley Schuller and four hits and drove in four runs in the Spartans’ five-inning win.

Addison Dierschow allowed two earned runs in four innings for Sycamore (7-0). She allowed three hits, a walk and struck out eight.

Faith Heil and two hits and scored three times, as did Kait Williams.

Indian Creek 6, Rochelle 2: At Shabbona, Taylor Hulmes and Bella Klotz didn’t allow an earned run and the Timberwolves (3-3) picked up the nonconference win.

Gretta Oziah had the game’s only multihit effort with a single, double, an RBI and two runs scored.

Hulmes allowed three hits in four innings for the win, striking out eight and walking four. Klotz allowed one hit, one walk and struck out four.

Prep baseball

DeKalb 7, Boylan Catholic 5: At Rockford, Nik Nelson and Maddux Clarence hit home runs as the Barbs (8-3) clipped the Titans in the nonconference game.

Nelson had three hits with a pair of both runs and RBIs. Aidan Lange pitched 3 2/3 innings for the win, allowing two runs, both unearned, and striking out seven with two walks.

St. Edward 10, Genoa-Kingston 8: At Genoa, the Cogs led 6-2 early but gave up two in the top of the seventh in the loss.

Jack Peterson had three hits and scored three times for the Cogs (0-8).