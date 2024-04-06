Indian Valley Theatre extends Mimi Bryan Scholarship application deadline

SANDWICH – The Indian Valley Theatre has extended the application deadline for its annual Mimi Bryan Memorial Scholarship, meant to aid graduating, college-bound seniors from high schools in Sandwich or surrounding communities, to April 16.

The scholarship will be awarded in late April or May, according to a news release. To apply, visit indianvalleytheatre.com, email press@indianvalleytheatre.com or visit a high school guidance counselor’s office.

Applicants are not be required to have a performance or fine arts major or minor and do not need to have experience participating in theater activities.

Special consideration is being given to applicants who participated in the fine arts, including Indian Valley Theatre productions, and are interested in receiving further education in the fine arts field. The applications will be considered by the theater’s board of directors scholarship review committee.

Mimi Bryan was a founding member of the Indian Valley Theatre. Bryan was active both onstage and behind the scenes at the theater. She was instrumental in giving actors a chance to perform and bringing community theater to the Fox Valley area.

The Indian Valley Theatre is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the appreciation and development of the performing arts in the Fox Valley area.

To donate to the IVT Mimi Bryan Memorial Scholarship, email press@indianvalleytheatre.com.