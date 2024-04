Sycamore Chamber of Commerce welcoming Majeski Motors new location with a ribbon-cutting (Photo provided by the Sycamore Chamber of Commerce )

SYCAMORE – The Sycamore Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Majeski Motors new location to its membership.

Chamber staff, board members and community members celebrated Majeski Motors joining the Chamber with a ribbon-cutting March 28.

Majeski Motors, 1710 DeKalb Ave., offers customers convenient and fast ways to research and find the right used vehicle.

For information, call 815-526-7900 or visit majeskimotors.com.