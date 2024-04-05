North Elementary School PTO to host children’s clothing, toy sale April 6

SYCAMORE – The North Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization will host its annual Children’s Clothing, Toy and Equipment Sale for community members to buy and sell children’s items.

The sale will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Sycamore High School field house, 427 Spartan Trail, Sycamore.

Admission to the sale is free for children and $1 for everyone else, according to a news release.

Items on sale will include baby equipment and furniture, toys, games, riding toys, bedding, Halloween costumes, educational items, maternity clothes, jackets, bicycles, DVDs, outdoor equipment, books, shoes, puzzles and children’s clothes sizes infant to preteen size five. The items cost full price from 8 a.m. to noon. A half-price sale is set from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

The North Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization includes parents and educators who sponsor and organize fundraisers and events and promote parent, teacher, community, and administration communication.

For information, email northschoolpto@gmail.com or event’s Facebook page.