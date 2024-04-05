NIU performances of ‘Booked and Blessed…OR BUST!’ begin April 5 in DeKalb

Northern Illinois University, large red NIU sign outside the Holmes Student Center in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The Northern Illinois University School of Theatre and Dance is set to open its next production, the comedy play “Booked and Blessed…OR BUST!,” on Friday.

The play will run through April 13.

“Booked and Blessed…OR BUST!,” originally written by Alexander Perez, is a collection of comedic moments related to actors and entertainment business workers. The play provides a behind-the-scenes look at how 21st century entertainment works.

The cast includes Gina Cioffi as Shannon; Audrey Geysbeek as Lucille; David Mortenson as Piotnik; Skylee Pierce as Trudy; David Alvarado as Walter; Tyler Page as Brig; Finn Stumpf as Stu; Julia Isabella Prieto as Ruffles; Raeanna Tremethick as Evelyn; Chloe Konieczki as Noodle One, Voice and Gerrie; Avery Flores as Noodle Two, O’Hallahan and Terrie; Gino Hernandez as Noodle Three, Judge and Larry; Ryn Aston Noodle Four and Goolsby; and Madeline Demuth as Noodle Five and Limbowictz.

The NIU production will be directed by Frankie DiCiaccio. DiCiaccio previously directed the NIU productions of “The Walk Across America for Mother Earth, Love and Information” and “Edward II.”

Tickets will be available at go.niu.edu/arts-tickets.

Performances of “Booked and Blessed…OR BUST!” begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and April 11 through April 12 at the Black Box Theatre in the NIU Stevens Building. There also will be matinee performances at 2 p.m. Sunday and April 13.