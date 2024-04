Girls soccer

Genoa-Kingston 2, Dixon 1 (OT): Ally Poegel scored the game-winning goal three minutes into overtime and the Cogs picked up a Big Northern Conference win.

Jaquey Flores scored the other goal.

Sycamore 2, Sterling 0: Lizzie Goff and Jaycie Funderburg had a goal apiece to lead the Spartans to a nonconference victory.

Peyton Wright and Cortni Kruizenga tallied assists.