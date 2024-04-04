Carifio: Three developments from NIU’s practice Thursday

DeKALB – NIU took to the snow-free confines of the Chessick Center again Thursday for their fifth spring football practice.

Here are three things that stood out.

Jalen Macon has some skills at quarterback

NIU coach Thomas Hammock has said he’s not in a rush to make a decision about his starting quarterback. And as has been the standard this spring, Ethan Hampton was the first quarterback out on the field.

But next up has been Macon, a transfer from Arkansas-Pine Bluff. And on Thursday, the 6-foot-5, 230-pound signal caller showed off his physicality.

Macon didn’t hesitate to scramble, and when he did he wasn’t exactly shy about avoiding contact. After a run up the right side late in the practice, he stiff-armed linebacker Quinn Urwiler in a physical ending to an 11-on-11 play.

He also seemed to balance when to pass and when to tuck it and run. On one play when he was flushed out of the pocket, he found tight end and Nebraska transfer Jake Appleget for a play that looked like it may have gone for a touchdown despite an early whistle.

It wasn’t all stiff arms and TD passes though. Under pressure, he still tried to get off a pass. It got deflected into the air and into the waiting arms of a defensive lineman - unfortunately, one whose number was obscured. It probably would have been a pick-six big-guy score in a game situation, as although the ball hung in the air forever after the deflection, no other offensive players were close enough.

We also didn’t get any deep throws from him - or any of the other quarterbacks for that matter - in 6-on-6 or 11-on-11 drills. But it’s really easy to see the junior transfer’s upside.

Justin Lynch, running back

Sure Lynch was listed as a running back last year as well, but the former quarterback was used mostly in Wildcat situations under center in games last year.

But if Thursday is any indication, Lynch is a pure runner this year. And like the other RBs, he was making plays when given the chance.

Late in the scrimmage, Lynch was the safety-valve option on a pass from Hampton. With a defender draped on him, the 6-1 Lynch went up for a one-handed grab, shook the defender and ended up getting about 10 yards on the play.

He also had a couple of traditional, take the ball from the quarter, actual running back type runs as well.

Running back is loaded

The focus Thursday was more on passing, but the running backs made their presence felt when they got the opportunity to carry the ball.

Antario Brown, after his breakout 2023 campaign in which he topped 1,000 yards, had just a handful of carries. One was a huge run up the middle he broke free and looked like it would have been a touchdown run. He also stayed active in the passing attack.

Jaylen Poe also made the most of his carries, breaking one for a would-have-been touchdown up the left side.

Whoever is at quarterback and whatever the passing game looks like, the running back situation seems to be in excellent shape.