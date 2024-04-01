I-88, Peace Road bridge construction starts this week: IDOT

Vehicles head westbound on I-88 where the road is down to one lane near the Peace Road exit in this Shaw Local file photo in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

DeKALB – Lane closures on sections of Interstate 88 in DeKalb and Lee counties are expected to begin this week, according to Illinois Department of Transportation officials.

Construction on the Peace Road bridge over I-88 will coincide with tollway construction and is anticipated to last into the summer, according to an IDOT news release.

Nearly 12,000 vehicles use the Peace Road bridge in DeKalb on a daily basis, but for the foreseeable future drivers will face a new traffic pattern on that expanse of roadway.

“Peace Road and the bridge will remain open during construction; however, traffic will be shifted and reduced to a single lane in each direction on the bridge,” officials wrote. “Work at Peace Road includes bridge deck and beam repairs, as well as slope wall work.”

Construction on Tower Road bridge in Lee County also will begin this week, according to the news release. There, traffic will be reduced to a single lane – with flaggers maintaining bi-directional traffic – so workers can make repairs to the bridge’s slope wall and resurface the roadway.

Interstate-88 also will be impacted by construction during the first week of April. Off peak, and overnight lane closures will affect traffic on the toll way as early as Tuesday, according to IDOT.

The right shoulder on both sides of I-88 is scheduled to be closed for the Peace Road bridge construction from mile markers 94 to 95.8 until July 26, according to IDOT.

Construction at the DeKalb Oasis, including repairs to barrier and retaining walls, the median, and improvements to drainage, landscaping and the facility’s electrical apparatus, also will begin this week.

Interstate-88 could also face temporary lane closures for culvert repair work, where the interstate cross Beach Creek in Lee County.

“Long-term shoulder closures and off-peak lane closures on I-88 in both directions will be needed to complete the work,” officials wrote.