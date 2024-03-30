Sycamore softball blanks DeKalb: Friday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Softball

Sycamore 8, DeKalb 0: At Sycamore, Addison Dierschow, Ellison Hallahan and Brighton Snodgrass combined to allow just two hits while striking out nine from the circle for the Spartans. At the plate, it was the Addison McLaughlin show. She homered and doubled as part of a four-hit, three-RBI game to lead the Spartan offense. Addison Armstrong drove in a pair of runs for Sycamore (4-0). Ayka Baty-Gould and Hazel Montavon had singles for DeKalb (2-4).

Baseball

Sycamore 4, Hononegah 3: At Sycamore, in a battle of two state-ranked teams, the Spartans took down the Indians in a nonconference contest. Teague Hallahan struck out eight in 4 2/3 innings to lead Sycamore (3-0). At the plate, Kyle Hartmann had a two-run single as part of a three-run fifth for the Spartans.

Hinckley-Big Rock 5, Fieldcrest 3: At Wenona, the Royals had a four-run seventh inning to secure a nonconference win. The big belt in the inning came from Martin Ledbetter. His three-run shot drove in McKinley Shelton and Skyler Janeski with the game-winning runs. Joe Bazan went five innings in relief for HBR (2-2).

Union Grove (Wis.) 10, DeKalb 9: At Jacksonville, Ill, the Barbs surrendered three runs in the last of the six to fall in downstate Jacksonville. Maddux Clarence drove in two and Brodie Farrell homered for DeKalb.

Dekalb 9, Madison West (Wis.) 2: At Jacksonville, Ill., the Barbs wrapped up their day downstate with a win. Jackson Kees and Ian Black drove in a pair of runs each in support of starting pitcher Alex Prince. Prince took a no-hitter into the fifth and finished with nine strikeouts for DeKalb (6-3).