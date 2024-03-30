Sycamore Community Expo and Job Fair set April 6

Those looking for a job in the area might just find one at the Sycamore Community Expo and Job Fair (shown here in this Shaw Local 2021 file photo) set for April 6, 2024, where they’ll get a chance to visit with dozens of businesses looking to hire. (Katrina Milton)

SYCAMORE – Those looking for a job in the area might just find one at the Sycamore Community Expo and Job Fair, where they’ll get a chance to visit with dozens of businesses looking to hire.

That’s the plan at least for the April 6 event, which is a collaboration between the Sycamore Chamber of Commerce and the Sycamore Park District, according to a news release. The expo will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sycamore Community Center, 480 Airport Road.

More than 50 local businesses and organizations are expected to take part in the exhibition, and more than half of the participating businesses are currently hiring, according to the release.

“It is a joint effort between the Sycamore Chamber and the Sycamore Park District, and our goal is simply to promote the businesses and nonprofits of our community,” Sycamore Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Rose Treml said in the release. “Come out and see what our community has to offer.”

The expo is made possible by the Sycamore Park District, Brian Bemis Toyota of DeKalb, Metronet Business, Foster Buick Attorneys at Law, Habitat for Humanity of DeKalb County, FNBO, Comparion Insurance Agency, Opportunity House, Illinois Community Credit Union, Meta, 102.3 The Coyote and SuperHits 93.5, American Family Insurance, The Music Connection, Shaw Media, Resource Bank and The Suter Co.

Businesses or community organization interested in participating in the event are asked to contact the Sycamore Chamber at 815-895-3456 or office@sycamorechamber.com.