DeKalb city seeks candidates for 5th Ward alderman

DeKalb City Hall along Lincoln Highway (route 38) in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – City of DeKalb Mayor Cohen Barnes is seeking candidates to serve as the 5th Ward alderperson after the March resignation of Scott McAdams.

The next 5th Ward alderperson for the DeKalb City Council is expected to serve out the remainder of McAdams’ term, which is set to end in spring 2027.

McAdams, who had faced questions about his residency, wrote in a letter to city officials that he resigned “for reasons of health.”

Under state law, the mayor can appoint a new alderperson when the office becomes vacant. The appointment must be approved by the City Council.

The election will select an alderperson to serve the remaining two years of the term.

To qualify, residents must live in the 5th Ward for at least one year. They also should submit a resume and a letter of interest.

The materials must be submitted by 5 p.m. April 5 to cohen.barnes@cityofdekalb.com.

The candidates’ names, including resumes and letters of interest, will be subject to public disclosure after an appointment is made under the Freedom of Information Act.