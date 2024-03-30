March 30, 2024
Shaw Local
DeKalb chamber celebrates Nena Beauty Lounge’s opening

By Shaw Local News Network
The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce celebrating Nena Beauty Lounge's opening

The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce celebrating Nena Beauty Lounge's opening (Photo provided by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce )

DeKALB – The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated the opening of Nena Beauty Lounge and welcomed it as a member.

Chamber staff, board and community members, and ambassadors celebrated the opening and joining the Chamber for a ribbon-cutting March 14.

Nena Beauty Lounge, 203 E. Locust St., DeKalb, offers various beauty services from haircuts to manicures. The Beauty Lounge’s staff also speaks Spanish to create a more inclusive client experience, according to a news release.

For information, call 815-909-0976.

