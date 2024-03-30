DeKalb chamber celebrates Nena Beauty Lounge’s opening

The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce celebrating Nena Beauty Lounge's opening (Photo provided by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce )

DeKALB – The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated the opening of Nena Beauty Lounge and welcomed it as a member.

Chamber staff, board and community members, and ambassadors celebrated the opening and joining the Chamber for a ribbon-cutting March 14.

Nena Beauty Lounge, 203 E. Locust St., DeKalb, offers various beauty services from haircuts to manicures. The Beauty Lounge’s staff also speaks Spanish to create a more inclusive client experience, according to a news release.

For information, call 815-909-0976.