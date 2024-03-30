Community invited to celebration of life for late Stage Coach Player Jeff Hall

Jeffrey Hall, of Sycamore, died March 16, 2024, after battling brain cancer. His loved ones are remembering him for his passion for performing arts and how he used it to empower local youth across DeKalb County. (Photo provided by Cortney Jo Newby)

DeKALB – Organizers are inviting the community to help remember the life of the late Jeff Hall, a longtime member of Stage Coach Players theatre troupe in DeKalb and lover of the stage, according to his obituary.

A celebration of life for Jeffrey Travis Hall, 37, of Sycamore, will take place at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St. in downtown DeKalb.

Attendees are asked to wear purple, Disney apparel or a show shirt to help memorialize what loved ones have called Hall’s “vibrant spirit,” according to event organizers. He also was remembered as a “Disney’s #1 fan” in his obituary.

Jeffrey Hall, of Sycamore, died March 16, 2024, after battling brain cancer. His loved ones are remembering him for his passion for performing arts and how he used it to empower local youth across DeKalb County. (Photo provided by Cortney Jo Newby)

Hall died March 16 after a year-long battle with brain cancer, according to his obituary. He was born in Urbana to Kay and Jay Hall. He graduated from Manteno High School in 2004 and was active in show choir, drama and musical productions, a love he took with him throughout his life, according to his obituary. He was an administrative assistant in the Genoa-Kingston 424 School District.

In DeKalb, his reputation for performance saw him grow as a dedicated member of DeKalb-based theater group Stage Coach Players, according to his obituary. He directed more than 20 productions and performed in just fewer than 100 plays and musicals. Hall earned the title Stage Coach Player of the Year in 2021, according to his obituary.

In other avenues, he volunteered for the Penguin Project that empowers children with special needs through theater; nonprofit youth theater group Childrens’ Theatre Organization; and Stage Right in DeKalb, according to his obituary.

His final production was as the director of the Players’ “The Addams Family” in the fall 2023.