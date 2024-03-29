DeKalb County sheriff’s deputy killed in crash near Waterman

WATERMAN - A DeKalb County Sheriff’s deputy was killed in a crash Friday morning in DeKalb County, DeKalb County sheriff said.

The crash was confirmed by DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Sullivan in a message Friday morning to the Daily Chronicle.

“They passed at the hospital,” Sullivan said.

The crash occurred three-quarters of a mile south of the intersection of Perry Road and Route 23, and involved a marked DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office sports utility vehicle driven by a DeKalb County Sheriff’s deputy and a commercial truck, Sullivan said.

The area just north of Friday’s crash will soon be getting updated safety features, including flashing red lights on top of the intersection’s stop signs and flashing yellow lights on Route 23 at the intersection ahead signs, County Engineer Nathan Schwartz told the DeKalb County Board in February.

Months earlier, in late 2023, Sullivan said his office had taken notice of the deadly reputation of the Illinois Route 23 and Perry Road intersection in rural Afton Township, south of DeKalb and north of Waterman.

Resident Molly Stoffa, who said she lives nearby, also appealed to the DeKalb County Board in December for more safety measures to be added to the intersection. She estimated at least 18 crashes had occurred at the intersection since 2018.

The intersection has for years faced criticism spawned by what some have called a trend of severe traffic crashes.

On Nov. 4, a 22-year-old woman died and three others, including a child, suffered injuries after a two-vehicle crash near the rural intersection.

Two people had to be extricated from their vehicles by first responders in March 2018 and were taken by paramedics to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital after a two-vehicle crash there.

Three others were hospitalized after a crash at the same location in October 2022.