Addison McLaughlin leads Sycamore softball to win: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Thursday

Softball

Sycamore 6, North Boone 4: Addison McLaughlin went 2 for 4 with a homer and three RBIs to lead the Spartans to a nonconference victory.

Faith Heil went 2 for 4 with a homer and drove in a run. Addison Dierschow got the win, striking out nine through seven innings of work.

East Aurora 11, DeKalb 4: Izzy Aranda went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and Sydney Myles went 2 for 3 with a homer and two RBIs but the Barbs fell in nonconference action.

Baseball

Hinckley-Big Rock 4, Oregon 0: Justin Wentzlaff was 2 for 4 with an RBI and the Royals won in a nonconference matchup.

Jacob Orin and Saje Beane combined to drive in two runs and Martin Ledbetter struck out eight through four innings.

South Elgin 7, DeKalb 3: Justin Kees went 1 for 3 with two RBIs but the Barbs fell in nonconference action.

Polo 6, Hiawatha 1: At Polo, the Hawks fell behind early and couldn’t come back in nonconference play.

St. Bede 16, Indian Creek 0 (4 inn.): The Timberwolves were routed in a nonconference matchup.

Boys track and field

Ottawa Invite: Sycamore took first with 84 points during a four-team meet.

Aidan Wyzard took first in the 100-meter run (11.58) and the long jump (6.41m), Eli Crome took first in the 200-meter run (23.17), Corey Goff finished on top in the 1,600 (4.41.15), Dylan Weides won discus (41.06), Miles Galindo won the high jump (1.70m), Jose Aviles won the pole vault (3.53m), Dylan Hodges won triple jump (12.65m) and Devin Karda finished first in the 300 meter hurdles (42.91). The 4x100 meter relay, the 4x200 meter relay and the 4x800 meter relay also finished in first.

Girls track and field

Ottawa Invite: Joliet Catholic took first with 53 points and Sycamore took fourth with 37 points in a four-team meet.

For Sycamore, Sydney Fabrizius took first in the pole vault (2.44m) and Madilyn Patton won triple jump (9.11m).