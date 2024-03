Girls soccer

Sycamore 8, Rochelle 0: At Sycamore, the Spartans dominated in an Interstate 8 Conference victory.

Cortni Kruizenga scored four goals, Taylor Zemanek scored two, Izzie Segreti had one and Peyton Wright added another. Tayla Brannstrom got the shutout in net.

Baseball

Sandwich 16, Indian Creek 0: At Sandwich, the Timberwolves fell early and couldn’t come back in nonconference play.

Softball

Sandwich 10, Indian Creek 7: The Timberwolves battled but fell short in nonconference action.