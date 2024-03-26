Here’s what’s happening in April at Kishwaukee Valley Art League

(Left to right); Wood burning art piece by artist Pam Bradford and "Computational Chemistry" mixed media art piece created by artist Douglass Klumpp. (Photo provided by the Kishwaukee Valley Art League )

SYCAMORE – The Kishwaukee Valley Art League will host several programs and events in April at Gallery on State, 322 W. State St. in Sycamore.

The league will honor four high school students as emerging artist at its “Art of Giving” meeting at 7 p.m. April 4.

The honorees include Natalia Serpico and Lane Schumacher of DeKalb High School and Kelli Petit and Janis Schnurr-Trebe of Sycamore High School. The students will give a short presentation and show their artwork and creative process. The students were nominated by their teachers.

KVAL will participate in the Sycamore Chamber of Commerce’s “Taste of Spring” event from 4 to 8 p.m. April 10. Attendees can visit Sycamore businesses to sample wine and receive a lanyard. The league will serve wine and display spring art at Gallery on State.

New art by KVAL members will rotate on April 15. The artwork includes paintings, fused glass, ceramic, mixed media, wood working, scanography and photography. The art pieces will be available to buy.

KVAL member Pam Bradford will teach a pyrography class from 10 a.m. to noon April 20 at Gallery on State. Attendees can learn how to handle a wood burning tool and what surface types can be burned. The class costs $40. Materials will be provided. Registration is required to attend. To register, visit kval-nfp.org or Gallery on State.

KVAL is participating in the eighth annual Give DeKalb County on May 2. The league will raise funds to support schools and charities, bring artists for art demonstrations and provide the gallery operational support.

The league’s 53rd annual Northern Illinois Art Show is set for June 1 and 2 on the front lawn of the DeKalb County Courthouse, 133 W. State St., Sycamore.

The featured artist at Gallery on State for April is Douglass Klumpp. His work will be on display in the gallery’s east window and adjoining wall.