Resource Bank honors retiring DeKalb board member

(Left to right); Richard Katz and Ron Klein (Photo provided by Resource Bank )

DeKALB – Resource Bank’s retiring board member Ronald G. Klein recently was honored by the Illinois Bankers Association for 50 years of service.

Klein received a gold pin at a ceremony in DeKalb.

The pin was presented by Randy Hultgren, the Illinois Bankers Association president. The pin represents Klein’s entry into the “50 Year Club.”

“Far more than the self-described ‘country lawyer’ he proclaims to be, Ron’s wisdom, remarkable insights, sage advice, and dedicated commitment to the community is without equal. We are so thankful for his many, many contributions over five decades,” said Richard Katz, executive chairman of Resource Bank, in a news release.

Klein attended the University of Illinois, earned a law degree in 1963 and also served in the United States Marine Corps. He joined a DeKalb County law firm in 1966 and practiced law for 50 years. Klein has served on Resource Bank’s board of directors since 1974.