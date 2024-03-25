Learn about collectible books, comics, manuscripts at upcoming DeKalb event

The Haish Memorial Library, DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a program for patrons to learn about the current collectible books, manuscripts and comics market.

The free program will be at 2 p.m. March 30 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

The program is intended for adults.

Attendees can learn about the best ways to store and handle paper and printed materials. Participants also will learn about the characteristics that drive these products’ value.

The program will be led by Carolyn Law, who is a certified personal property appraiser and antiques researcher. She also owns Carolyn Law Antiques LLC in Sycamore.

No registration is required to attend.

For information, email chelsear@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1700.