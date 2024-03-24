Tai chi lesson set for April 2 in DeKalb

DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will offer a tai chi lesson as part of a monthly series.

The free lesson will be at 6 p.m. April 2 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

The lesson is intended for teens and adults.

Attendees can learn about and practice tai chi. The lesson includes step-by-step instructions. The lesson will be taught by Erica Bough, a fourth-degree martial arts black belt and certified tai chi instructor.

Because of limited space, the lesson is offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

For information, email brittak@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2100.